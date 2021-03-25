Bharat Bandh on Friday | 6 AM to 6 PM services may be affected | Oneindia News

People from outside Karnataka will have to carry a negative coronavirus test report to enter the state capital Bengaluru from April 1; Sachin Waze claimed he is being made a scapegoat in the Ambani explosives case even as the court granted NIA further custody of the cop; Two CRPF personnel died and two others were injured in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar in J&K; Farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws passed in Parliament last year have called a complete Bharat bandh on Friday.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

