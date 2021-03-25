Heartwarming moment injured seal tangled in fishing lines is released into the ocean in Cornwall

This is the heartwarming moment an injured seal pup that was found tangled in fishing line was released into the ocean.

The creature was discovered wrapped in the thick lines in Sennen Cove Harbour in Penzance at the end of February.

It had suffered a deep wound on its neck and was severely dehydrated.

Kind locals called vets who rescued the creature and took him to the BDMLR Seal Pup Hospital Cornwall.

The pup received antibiotics and rehydration medications as well as ‘lots of TLC’ before being released back into the sea on March 3 with help from British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

Volunteer Andy Cowie said: ‘The seal was tangled in a long line, used for mackerel fishing.

After lots of rest, it was decided the best treatment for him was salty seawater.

His body condition was good and he had been feeding well, so there’s a good chance for him.’