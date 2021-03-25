Emergency services seen rushing towards scene of jet crash in Cornwall, UK Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:30s 25 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Emergency services were seen rushing towards the scene of a jet crash in Cornwall, UK, on March 25. A Royal Navy Hawk T1 crashed in the St Martin area of the county after a suspected engine failure. Two pilots ejected from the plane and were taken to hospital.

