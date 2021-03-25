Chicago Bulls Trade for NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic

An NBA All-Star has been traded, as Nikola Vucevic is going from the Orlando Magic to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and two first-round picks.
But how much better does this deal make the Bulls?
An NBA All-Star has been traded, as Nikola Vucevic is going from the Orlando Magic to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and two first-round picks.
But how much better does this deal make the Bulls?
Chicago is in position to make the play-in game, and it is also just 2½ games behind the New York Knicks and Miami Heat for fifth..