We’re not saying “PS5 is best console.” We are aware that Xbox still has a handful of cards to play, and surprisingly, it’s not what a lot of people seem to be talking about.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is currently dominating the market and its upcoming exclusives will probably secure its place on the mountaintop.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is currently dominating the market and its upcoming exclusives will probably secure its place on the mountaintop.

We’re not saying “PS5 is best console.” We are aware that Xbox still has a handful of cards to play, and surprisingly, it’s not what a lot of people seem to be talking about.

Xbox clearly has a long-term strategy currently in play right now.

It's a simple mix of classic IPs, Game Pass, and all those acquisitions that have occurred over the last few years.

Welcome to MojoPlays, and today, we’re taking a look at How Xbox Could Dethrone the PS5!