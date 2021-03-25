Pierce Brosnan Joins Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo In 'Black Adam'

Get ready for some 007 action in an upcoming DC blockbuster!
Dwayne Johnson has revealed that Pierce Brosnan is joining him and Noah Centineo in "Black Adam".
Plus, Ryan Reynolds drops another new date for his film "Free Guy".
Pierce Brosnan rejoint le casting de «Black Adam», le spin-off de «Shazam!» avec Dwayne Johnson dans le rôle principal...