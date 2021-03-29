Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Black Adam' Release Date

Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Black Adam' Release Date.

Johnson took to Instagram on March 28 to share footage of an animated graphic for the movie in New York's Times Square.

The caption for Johnson's post reads, "A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself.

'Black Adam' is coming July 29, 2022.".

In 2019, Johnson said the role of the DC character was "unlike any other I've ever played in my career.".

BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line, Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram.

He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way, Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram.

The movie will also star Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, .

Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate