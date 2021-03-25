COVID Vaccine In NYC: Dedicated Vaccination, Testing Sites Will Open For Theater Workers

It's been more than a year since Broadway went dark, but finally, there's a plan to turn the lights back on.
The city announced dedicated vaccination and testing sites will open for theater workers; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
The city will set up dedicated vaccination sites in the heart of the Theater District.