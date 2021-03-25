Fanboy Collectibles and Comics robbed for the second time

Michael Huffman, owner of Fanboy and Collectibles says they have now installed an alarm system.

Middle georgia comic book store, fanboy collectibles and comics, is working to replace more than fiteen hundred stolen comic books.

41nbc's lizbeth gutierrez spoke with the owner, who says the process has been hurtful.

Michael huffman (owner) :" dissapointing, of course there's anger in there too, but you know it's more just, you work so hard for something, and then somebody just comes in and ruins your week, day, month, year, just by taking stuff.

Standup: owner of fanboy collectibles and comics, michael huffman tells me this isn't the first time someone has broken in and stolen from them.

Michael huffman (owner) :" it happened the first time right before the pandemic started, superbowl weekend of 2020."

Huffman says they have installed alarm systems to prevent this from happening a third time.

According to a bibb county sheriff's police report, huffman arrived at the store on march 15th and noticed the back door was pryed open.

When he walked in, many of the comics were missing.

Michael huffman (owner) :" it was i will say it was around 1500 to 2000 indvidual comics."

Despite being robbed a second time, huffman says the community has come together to support the store.

Michael huffman (owner) :"you know it's interesting, i don't know if it's been a support from the community, i think it's a couple of different factors, support from the community, you know come in buy a comic, buy a toy, but ten dollars buy the bibb county sherri'f's office is working on locating the red van caught on