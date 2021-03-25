Teachers in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Some teachers in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District are officially fully vaccinated after getting the second dose of the Pfizer vaccination.

Page.- - today some teachers in the- pascagoula gautier school - district received their second- dose of the pfizer- vaccination.- three weeks ago, 50 first dose- shots where administered.

- today, teachers rolled up their- sleeves to receive their- second dose in the gym at - singing river academy.- the process was simple teachers- signed up via email or in - person letting the nurses know- they would be in for their- vaccine.

Teachers where - monitored for 15 minutes to - make sure no flair ups occurred- colleen larsen, registered nurs- - - for singing river academy tells- news 25 the teachers are very - grateful- for the vaccination.- - "they have been so thankful and appreciative of singing river - hospital for coming and going - this because its hard for - them to get away during the wee- to leave the students and they- - - have been very very receptive - and very appreciative to get- these shots here at school" vaccines are available at - singing river medical clinics i- gulfport, biloxi, pascagoula ,- hurley, vancleave, and-