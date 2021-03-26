Detectives investigating suspected homicides, officer-involved shooting south of Lake Selmac

Multiple agencies are investigating after the discovery of two bodies in a burned-out vehicle, followed by an officer-involved shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning.

On wednesday afternoon josephine county sheriffs office says that there was a vechile on fire about 7 miles away from lake selmac.

In a pretty forested area josephine county sheriffs office osp and illinois fire fire personnel were called to the scene but firefighters were unable to get to the location at first because of poor weather conditions.

Police say that as the fire died out two people were found dead inside that vehicle because of that this is being looked into as a possible double homicide investigation.

The victims have been transported to the oregon state medical examiner's office.

As a result, the josephine county major crimes team consisting of law enforcement personnel from the grants pass department of public safety, oregon state police, josephine county sheriff's office and the josephine county district attorney's office have been called in to help during the course of this investigation, on march 25th, 2021 at 12:06am a second separate incident took place.

As law enforcement personnel from the josephine county sheriff's office and oregon state police were at a staging area 1.9 miles from the burnt vehicle, two vehicles drove up.

While attempting to contact the first vehicle, an officer involved shooting took place.

That was from a josephine county deputy the other vehicle did escape and is considered to be at large.

That deputy right now is on paid