Frank of Ireland Season 1

Frank of Ireland Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: FRANK OF IRELAND is a physical and ridiculous brand of humor with an original twist.

Brian Gleeson, stars as Frank Marron, a 32-year-old catastrophe; a misanthropic fantasist in arrested development who's convinced that the world owes him.

He's also our hero.

Frank is newly single and still lives at home with his mother, Mary (Pom Boyd).

He's a self-proclaimed musician with a tenuous hold on reality, and hasn't written a song or played a gig in years.

His ex-girlfriend Aine (Sarah Greene) has just found a new boyfriend, and Frank may be finding that a tad difficult.

Luckily, Frank has a loyal best friend, Doofus, (Domhnall Gleeson) whose full-time job is clearing the debris left in Frank's wake.

Set in an idyllic suburb of Dublin, Frank of Ireland is the hilarious story of a man's hapless search for respect, as he struggles to grow up and get his life together, and hopefully not burn everything to the ground in the process.

Starring Brian Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson, Pom Boyd, Sarah Greene release date April 16, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video, U.S.)