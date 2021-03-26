High School Softball: West Harrison vs. Bay High

Improve to 12-3.- - on the smaller diamond... west- harrison playing host to bay- high... in what was a pitcher's- duel... for the first three-and- a-half innings.

- we pick it up in a scoreless- bottom of the fourth... but not- for long... as daisy parker - takes a wild pitch high... and- - - jada mc-calebb is gonna have no- problem scoring, from third...- west harrison on top, 1-- nothing.- next batter... sarah thomas...- not to be confused with - the n-f-l official... doesn't - hit it far... but she doesn't - have- to... as marriah northrop - crosses the dish... 2-zero lady- canes.- bottom five now... runner on...- and this is mc-calebb - starring in... gone in 14 - seconds... sends this one all - the - way out to the wall, in right-- center... kayleigh necaise- scores... mc-calebb going for - three... and she gets four- instead... ball gets away... so- she scampers home for the - triple with an error... un- - officially... we'll call it an- inside- the park home run... because- honestly... that's just more- fun...- 4-nothing west harrison... afte- five innings complete.- now the lady tigers would make- it interesting... but - not interesting enough... as th- lady canes hold on... for the - 6-3 -