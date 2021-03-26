Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni attend father Rishi Kapoor's 11 month prayer meet

Ranbir Kapoor who recently recovered from Covid-19 attended the 11th month prayer meet for his father Rishi Kapoor.
Ranbir was joined by his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
#NeetuKapoor #RishiKapoor #RanbirKapoor
Ranbir Kapoor who recently recovered from Covid-19 attended the 11th month prayer meet for his father Rishi Kapoor.
Ranbir was joined by his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
#NeetuKapoor #RishiKapoor #RanbirKapoor
After sharing a throwback family picture, remembering papa Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted yet another picture of..