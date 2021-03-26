SC refuses to stay fresh sale of electoral bonds ahead of assembly polls

The Supreme Court refused to stay the sale of a fresh set of electoral bonds from April 1.

Verdict comes ahead of assembly polls in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry.

Elections start on March 27, end on April 29 while counting of votes is on May 2.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde passed the order on March 26.

Order has been passed on a plea filed by NGO Association of Democratic Rights.

On March 24, Bench had reserved order in the case after hearing arguments from all parties.

Centre had earlier told the bench that bonds would be issued from April 1 to April 10.

The NGO had claimed further sale of electoral bonds would 'increase parties' illegal funding’.