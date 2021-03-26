NATO, China, Russia, Nord Stream 2, US Secretary of State gives the lowdown

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, recently visited NATO headquarters in Brussels to renew America's ties with the alliance.
He tells us about his reasons for visiting Europe and what relations will look like under the Biden administration.
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, recently visited NATO headquarters in Brussels to renew America's ties with the alliance.
He tells us about his reasons for visiting Europe and what relations will look like under the Biden administration.
Slow-witted Joe Biden appears to think that we’re still in the age of the sole superpower, when in fact that era has come and..