Morning Brew: 17 Sets of Twins, Baby Owl, Easter Bunny 3/26/2021

C1 3 location four in coronavirus news now-- governor andy beshear says at least 1 point 25 million kentuckians...have gotten at least their first dose of a vaccine..

Thats more than 36 percent of adults.

Now-- more people will be eligible to get their shot of hope.

L3: coronavirus coverage white 40 and older eligible for vaccine monday kentucky starting monday--- anyone 40 and older..will be eligible for vaccinations.

People ages 16 and up with qualifying conditions are also available.

Though--some health facilities are opening their vaccinations to anyone 18 and up.

The state also announcing three new regional sites...including casey county hospital in liberty.

The other two are in paintsville..and greensburg.

#### l3: coronavirus coverage white biden announces new vaccine goal of 200 million meanwhile-- president biden has announced a new coronavirus vaccine goal... 200 million shots in arms in his first 100 days in office.

The original goal --100 million was reached last week -- his 58th day in office.

.

I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal but no other country has come even close.

Not even close."

L3: coronavirus coverage white biden announces new vaccine goal of 200 million currently, on average 2.5 million americans are getting vaccinated per day.

And richmond r alth lexington is celebrating a lot of doubles... tets of twins have been born pital says several of tyou blame the pander not...e up three percet year.

Fs img center:baby inncinnati zo and bo show off.

This cute owl..

Was born march 12th.

Eaglo known largest owl in africs weight in just two wee team says is common in the species.

The bird team is using a bracket- style system to pick the chick's name... in honor of march maddness.

They voted on "ori"...which is the name of a video game that features owls..

And means "light" in hebrew.

The zoo says ori will be out for visitors to see sometime this summer.

### fs img center:easter bunny visits lexington easter bunny.jpg the easter bunny is coming to lexington a little early this year!

Re-kid is hosting visits today and tomorrow..all for a good cause.

The store is asking for a 5 dollar donation... to go toward the alano club of lexington.

Visits are today... from 11 am to 1... and tomorrow from 1 to 3 pm.

The only catch---youll need to bring your own camera to take pictures.

