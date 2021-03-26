Debris from SpaceX rocket stuns residents in Seattle, US

Residents in Seattle saw bright streaks flying across the sky on Thursday night (March 25) as SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket burned up after entering the earth’s atmosphere.

Thousands in Washington State and the Pacific Northwest witnessed the Falcon 9 debris sparks slowly flying across the sky.

The sparks were caused by the rocket coming back down after 22 days in orbit.

Space X launched the Falcon 9 stage 2 rocket on March 4.

Experts said that the debris "failed to make a deorbit burn" and was reentering the atmosphere following 22 days in orbit.