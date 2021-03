Bihar Board 12th results declared: Know Arts, Commerce, Science toppers

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared result for Class 12th on Friday.

Girls have outperformed boys in the class 12th results in Bihar.

Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar have jointly topped the Arts Stream with 463 marsk.

Sugandha Kumari is the Commerce topper with 471 marks.

Sonali Kumari is the Science topper with 471 marks.

Officials congratulated the students and lauded girls for outsmarting boys.

