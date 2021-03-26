Tokyo enjoys cherry blossoms in full bloom despite virus warning

Cherry blossoms, locally called sakura, are in full bloom in Tokyo and the surrounding Kanto Plains area.

Video filmed by @Poliwagu shows tourists boating in a river lined with cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward.

Further video by @soi_n_one shows sakura at Negishi Forest Park in Yokohama, just south of Tokyo.

As temperature begins to rise in the region, people aim to see the annual blooming of the cherry blossom trees whilst adhering to social distancing rules amid the ongoing pandemic.

Parks and viewing areas are limiting entry to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.