Daily Covid-19 Minute: Regeneron’s Antibody Cocktail

Drug maker Regeneron has just released data from their phase 3 clinical trial showing their antibody cocktail, when given to high-risk, non-hospitalized covid patients, reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 70%.

This antibody cocktail also reduced the duration of symptoms by four days in those who got it versus placebo.

In addition, the FDA updated their fact sheet on Regeneron’s antibody cocktail to reflect how well it works against different strains of covid.

The agency says this antibody cocktail retains its potency against all major strains of the virus, including those from the UK, Brazil, South Africa, California and New York.

Ask your doctor about getting monoclonal antibody treatment if you or a loved one gets Covid-19 and are at risk of becoming severely ill.