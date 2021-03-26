A little girl haunted by nightmares of monsters has finally had a good nights sleep after her bleary-eyed dad invented an app to scan under her bed for baddies.

A little girl haunted by nightmares of monsters has finally had a good night's sleep after her dad invented an app - to scan under her bed for baddies.

Anthony Gay, 48, got the idea when he had to step away from an international video business meeting after he heard daughter Charlotte, six, crying in bed.

After settling her back down, he returned to the call and explained she'd been suffering with regular nightmares about monsters in her room, in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

The clips within this video were filmed throughout February 2021.