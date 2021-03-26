Credit: In The Know Parenting

Check out these top-quality pet food subscriptions to give your furbaby a healthier diet

Find out which pet food subscription is right for you!

These top-quality brands strive to give your pet the best nutrition for a healthy life.

If you’re looking to feed your pup the ultimate fresh meals, The Farmer’s Dog ships unfrozen and ready to eat.

Its meals even exceed AAFCO standards.

For balanced nutrition for all life stages made from human-grade meat, produce and superfoods, Ollie is your new go-to.

Not a dog person?

Smalls formulates biology-based cat chow that’s designed to improve digestion, increase energy and boost overall health.

It uses only human-grade ingredients, so even you might want a bite.

If you find yourself at home with an unlikely friendship between a feline and canine cuddling on your couch, Nom Nom is your best option.

Nom Nom has human-grade, vet-developed pre-portioned meals for cats and dogs that can be delivered together.The Farmer’s Dog: https://fave.co/3sp6ZVbNom Nom: https://fave.co/3lMNZO0Smalls: https://fave.co/3qcX3ghOllie: https://fave.co/3d81wfaOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.