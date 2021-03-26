Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, March 26, 2021

Northwest U.S. sees a meteor shower

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:29s 0 shares 2 views
Northwest U.S. sees a meteor shower
Northwest U.S. sees a meteor shower

New video lighting up the sky and social media.

People all across the northwest saw what appeared to be a meteor shower.

COULD HAVE EXPECTED.*THIS VIDEO* LIGHTING UPTHE SKY *AND* SOCIAL MEDIA.PEOPLE ALL ACROSS THENORTHWEST SAW WHAT APPEARED TOBE A METEOR SHOWER.THIS VIDEO COMING FROM AVIEWER WATCHING OUR ABCAFFILIATE IN SEATTLE ---K-O-M-O.THERE IS NO CONFIRMATIONOF WHAT THIS WAS BUT THENATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS ITMIGHT HAVE BEEN DEBRIS FROM A"FALCON 9 ROCKET".OFFICIALS AT THE SERVICEALSO SAY THERE ARE *NO EXPECTED*

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like