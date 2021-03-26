Skip to main content
Sunday, April 4, 2021

5M Grant Allows University of Evansville to Share Online Resources with Other Universities

Credit: WEVV
The $5 million grant was awarded to the University by the Lilly Endowment.

The university of evansville received five million dollars in grant funding - from the lilly endowment.... this comes through the competitive phase three of the initiative "charting the future of indiana's college's and universities".... u-e worked with three other institutions - in requesting the grant - including drake university and valparaiso university.... the funding will be used to establish a cloud-based resource planning system....

