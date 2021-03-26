Dow Movers: BA, NKE

Year to date, Nike has lost about 7.2% of its value.

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 0.5%.

Boeing is showing a gain of 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.4%, and Salesforce.

Om, trading up 1.3% on the day.