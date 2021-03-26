Second vaccine shot reminder from Oneida County

Oneida County is reminding people coming for vaccine shots to arrive no more than 30 minutes early, to prevent long wait times.

Second covid-19 vaccine dose scheduled for tomorrow at sangertown square.... the county executive's office has a reminder.

The county is asking that you (not( arrive more than 30 minutes before your designated time.

They say if you do arrive early, you will be waiting (outside( the pod site.

You will ((not(( be allowed in the line until your scheduled alotted time.

What you ((can do(( in advance is this... you can fill out a county consent form to bring to your appointment.

You can access that form at the county's website.

Rome