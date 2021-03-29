Some test positive after fully vaccinated

Oneida County's director of public health says it is possible to get COVID-19 after being vaccinated, because the vaccine is not 100% effective.

Least one covid shot.

You might have heard of people who are fully vaccinated...still testing positive for covid 19.

Oneida county officials say even one of their employees has had this happen.

The county director of public health says it's a reminder that vaccines aren't 100% infallible, but still highly effective...even in this scenario.

3:32 "vaccines are not 100% effective so there's gonna be one once in a while" 4:03 "even if a person becomes positive they're reducing the likelihood of sickness, virtually eliminating the possiblity of death.

The thing that's now known is if people that test positive after being vaccinated can spread the disease or how well they can spread it" testing protocol doesn't change if a fully vaccinated person tests positive; they still have to quarantine for 10 days.

But if a person who's fully vaccinated comes into contact with someone who tests positive, that fully- vaccinated person doesn't have to quarantine.

