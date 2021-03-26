Rocket City Trash Pandas release policies for upcoming season

Distribution.

In fewer than 50 days -- the trash pandas will play their first ever home game at toyota field...but for fans who are planning to attend that game and any of the others there are some things you need to know.

Waay 31 sports reporter max cohan joins us live from madison.

He learned more about the stadium experience you can expect this season.

Guys, its an exciting time here at toyota field -- the home opener is just 46 days away...and one of the biggest things youll notice if you come to a game this season is that the stadium will be completely cash free..

The team sees this as a quicker, safer and more secure way for fans to spend money at the stadium.

Credit and debit cards will accepted at all concession stands, at the ticket office, in the parking lot and even at the team store.

Now if you don't have a card -- the team is offering a trash cash card which you can purchase with cash at the team store or guest services booth.

Team president ralph nelson says this just made the most sense for safety and efficiency... "we talked about different modifications to it and thought to ourselves that we're opening the stadium for the first time and if there's ever been a time to introduce it its when you open the doors for the first time so thats what we decided."

Now in addition to going cashless -- masks will also be required at the stadium and there will be plexiglass buffer zone between the athletes and fans due to m-l-b rules...the league has left attendance policies up to state and local governments and nelson says he is optimistic that they might open at 100 percent capacity...repor ting live at toyota field, max cohan waay 31 sports.