The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday is an important date on the Christian calendar that commemorates Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem.

Palm Sunday falls one week before Easter Sunday and marks the beginning of the Holy Week.

The day is spent remembering Christ’s sacrificial death on the cross and praising God’s gift of salvation.

The date of Palm Sunday’s first observance is unknown, but the celebration was recorded as early as the fourth century in Jerusalem.

A key component of Palm Sunday celebrations are the use of palm branches as a symbol of Christ’s presence.

According to the Bible, palm branches were waved by people greeting Christ and used to cover his path as he walked into the city.

With the number of Christians in the world totaling more than two billion, Palm Sunday is a celebration that stretches across the globe