Justin Bieber Reveals His 5 Favorite Rappers

Bieber recently appeared on DJ Khaled's 'The First One' podcast.

Khaled asked the 27-year-old singer, "what's your top five MCs?".

You know, when you open this conversation there’s always room for, ‘Aw, he can’t believe this.’ , Justin Bieber, on 'The First One' podcast.

But um…I would say, Lil Wayne, Biggie, Eminem, Kanye West and my favorite is Drizzy Drake, Justin Bieber, on 'The First One' podcast.

Bieber recently starred in DJ Khaled and Drake's "Popstar" music video.

He acted as a stand-in, seamlessly rapping Drake's lyrics.

Drizzy later thanked him on social media, saying, "Thanks JB.....I owe you one."