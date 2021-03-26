One local organization is trying to help those in domestic abuse situations

The future.

At the start of the pandemic...one local agency saw its legal department services spike.

On news 10 first at five we told you about the council on domestic abuse..

And how the group has been since the pandemic.

Tonight...you'll hear about its legal team.and what help they can offer if you need it.

News 10's bri shackelford joins us in the studio now with more.

Since the start of the pandemic all of coda's many services have seen an uptick.

One area that has seen the most traffic has been the legal department.

[take pkg incue: "here at the..... outcue: ....all worth it."

Duration:1:25] pk} here at the vigo county courthouse is where you can find coda's legal team.

The team helps people file for divorce...helps with eviction notices.and helps people put in place a protective order.

Director of legal services holly spence says the most used service through this pandemic has been people needing protective orders.

Protective orders act as a first line of defense with someone who has been abused.

Spence says anyone can get a protective order.and you don't even have to involve the police.

"a protective order is civil, it's not criminal, so anyone can come in and do that.

Now, if they violate the protective order and they're arrested, then it becomes a no contact order and is criminal."

Spence says these orders have recently started to slow down.but she believes they won't go away any time soon.

But.the one service that's remained constant throughout this pandemic has been domestic violence reports.

Spence says every morning her legal team looks at the domestic violence police reports...and calls the victims right away.

"unfortunately there's a lot of victims that we don't reach, there's old phone numbers, or they don't answer the phone, we're not allowed to leave voicemails for their protection."

Even through adversity, spence says her team will to keep pushing through for the sake of helping others.

"you might only make a difference one out of 10.

And you know the 9 are super frustrating but it's that one person that you know you made a difference for.

It makes it all worth it."

Spence says worth it."

It makes it all worth it."

Spence says if you are needing help you should reach out to coda immediately.

We have linked their facebook page on our website over at w-t-h-i tv dot