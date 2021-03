Recent tornados in the South have left six people dead and caused severe weather effects in surrounding areas.

LEASES HAVE EXPIRED MUST BE OUTBY NEXT WEDNESDAY MARCH 31ST.RLF4.THE DEATH TOLL IN THE SOUTH ISAT SIX AFTER 23 TORNADOES RIPPEDTHROUGH THE AREA.THAT STORM SYSTEM IS NOW IN THENORTHEAST RAINING HAVOC WITHHEAVY DOWNPOUR AND POWERFUL WIND