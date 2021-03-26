Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations at Kroc Center

- and coastal family health cente- - - - , el pueblo and the salvation - army kroc center partnered to - offer covid-19- vaccines to the community.- the drive thru event made it- quick and easy for people to- get their vaccination.

Coastal- family health center- had up to 80 doses .

The site - focused on making sure- those in the minority community- where - vaccinated.

Spanish - speaking- translators - were on site to make sure those- that where not fluent in englis- could still get their - vaccinations.

Once vaccinated - the cars parked for 15 minutes- to be sure no adverse side- effects occurred.

Michelle- sperre, outreach- programs manager at coastal - family health center, - keith clayton, member of rotary- club of edgewater , and - vaccine recipients tell news 25- why its so important to - get vaccinated.

- - "its amazing its such a great opportunity to be - involved with such a historic - time and be able to get these - vaccines to these - different communities and those- who need them i know its been - allot of fear and - - uncertainty but this is giving- people a since of security so t- be able to provide that is- an awesome- "i think its extremely importan if we are - going to beat this we all have- to get vaccinated i know the- older people have - been pretty quick to get on - board and we just need to get - the younger people to - step up as well" "it was important to help other that i may- see in my community and as i go- around others i would like to b- protected as well" - - the coastal family health cente- will have drive thru- vaccination sites set up each -