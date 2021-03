Celebrate Seder at BURNING MAN-ischewitz

It's not quite Burning Man but it comes with a free Passover drinking game.

The non-profit online resource for Jews and wannabes, JewBelong will lead BURNING MAN-ischewitz, their second virtual Passover Seder, co-hosted by comedian Matt Broussard (Comedy Central) and special guests Cory Booker, Sela Ward and Anna Roisman.