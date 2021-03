Empire State Building lights up in support of #StopAsianHate Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 02:46s 27 Mar 2021 0 shares 3 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Empire State Building lights up in support of #StopAsianHate New York City's Empire State Building lit up in gold and black on March 26 in support of #StopAsianHate.

