Florida Gold Coast All Star Swim Meet

All star swimmers from around the state of Florida come to Indian River to compete this weekend.

TWO TEAMSAND NEARLY 240 SWIMMERS AREHITTING THE WATERS.

TIHS EVENTIS A 25- YARD SHORT COURSE.SWIMMERS 14 YEARS OLD ANDUNDER ARE DUKING IT OUT INSOLO RACES AND RELAYS.

AND ATTHE END OF THE WEEKEND, AWARDSWILL BE GIVEN OUT TO THE TOP 8INDIVIDUALS AND TOP 3 RELAYTIMES.MARCO BELLARDI -- "THEY HAVE AGENERAL OLYMPICS IS ACOMPETITION.

THE TOP SIXSWIMMERS OF EACH EVENT THEY'REGOING TO PARTICIPATE IN THEALL STAR.

THIS MEET IS ABOUTCOMPETING TO MAKE THE TEAMREPRESENT THE ALLSTARREPRESENT FLORIDA GOLD COA