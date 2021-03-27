Georgia Election Law

We talk to local election officials over what it means for them.

Democrats and Republicans spar over the new voting law in Georgia.

With fairness, nothing to do with decency, they passed a law saying you can't provide water, for people standing in line, while they're waiting to vote?

You don't need anything else to know that this is nothing but punitive, designed to keep people from voting.

You can't provide water for people about to vote.

Give me a break."

Gov.

Brian kemp: "well, it wasn't a voting rights bill, it was an election security bill that actually increases early voting opportunities on the weekend here in ga, also requires a photo id for absentee-by-mail, just like when you vote in person.

I think it will allow ga to have secure and fair elections."

The catoosa county elections board chairman says he feels the bill will help make sure votes count.

Catoosa county election board chairman rickey kittle: "one of the disadvantages of this is we're going to secure paper which will probably have a watermark which will double our cost of paper, but again it's just for a security to make people feel more secure about voting."

The walker county democratic chairman says he feels this would not be happening if the democrats didn't win the last election.

"it does many things to make voting more restrictive, harder to do."

"it's just an attempt...republica n voters in georgia who are upset about losing the first election they've lost in quite a while."

The new law sparked protests in atlanta as it gets major pushback from those who oppose it.

In catoosa county, dorothy sherman, news 12 now.

