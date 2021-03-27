EDC producer: Decision on 2021 dates to 'come on April 8 or sooner'

The founder and creator of Insomniac, the company that produces Electric Daisy Carnival, says they have submitted plans for EDC 2021 that are currently under review by Nevada officials.

A DECISION ON DATES FORELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL --ALSO KNOWN AS E-D-C 20-21--MAY BE COMING SOON.THE FOUNDER AND CREATOR OFINSOMNIAC ... POSTED THISPICTURE ON INSTAGRAM SAYINGPLANS HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED ANDARE CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BYNEVADA OFFICIALS.HE SAYS IF THE PLAN ISAPPROVED THEN THEY WILL MOVEFORWARD WITH THE MAY 21STTHROUGH MAY 23RD DATES.IF NOT... E-D-C WILL BEMOVED TO OCTOBER.HE SAYS A DECISION UPDATE