Assam polls: 'People going to vote out politics of lies, deceits,' says Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi cast his vote during first phase of polling for Assam Assembly elections on March 27.

He expressed his confidence in winning the elections.

Gaurav Gogoi said, "This is a very emotional moment as for the first time, I came here to the polling station without my family.

But I'm grateful to people of Assam for the moral and emotional support, they've lent over the 5-6 months.

At the same time, I am very confident that people are going to vote out the politics of lies and deceits.

People are voting politics that guarantees people that their future is bright.

I am confident that people will come out in large number."