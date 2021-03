Ship owners apologise and launch plan to refloat

The company that owns the giant container ship stuck sideways across the Suez Canal said an attempt will be made to refloat the vessel on Saturday.They will aim to use favourable tidal movements later in the day.

The Ever Given, owned by Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, got wedged Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the canal, about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.