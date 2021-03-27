Daily politics briefing: March 27

The key facts behind the day's political headlines on March 27 as the vaccines minister says the over-70s could begin getting booster shots to protect them against new coronavirus variants in September.Nadhim Zahawi said the first booster doses would go to the top four priority groups, including care home staff, NHS workers and the clinically extremely vulnerable.
