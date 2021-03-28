Daily politics briefing: March 28

The key facts behind the day's political headlines on March 28 as NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said Covid-19 still has the capacity to “wreak more havoc and ill health on a significant scale”, citing concerns over new variants.He issued the warning ahead of groups of up to six people, or two households, being able to socialise in parks and gardens once more as outdoor sports facilities reopen and the stay-at-home order ends in England on Monday.