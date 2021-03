A batch of India's Covishield vaccine is to be dispatched from Mumbai to Copenhagen, Denmark, amid global tussles over vaccine supplies.

A batch of India's Covishield vaccine is to be dispatched from Mumbai to Copenhagen, Denmark, amid global tussles over vaccine supplies.

However, it is not clear what the purpose of the dispatch is, given that the Covishield vaccine is not approved for use in Denmark.

The consignment, made by The Serum Institute of India, is seen at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.