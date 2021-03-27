Giant Movie Monsters Origins: EXPLAINED Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:32s 27 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Whether you like watching monsters cause mayhem, battle it out among themselves, or get their comeuppance, it’s a good time to be a monster movie fan! For this list, we're looking back at the history of giant monsters in film. Our video includes the origins of giant movie monsters, their evolution in the 60s and 70s, and where they're going next!

