Hundreds Gather In Chinatown, Koreatown Rally To Stop Asian Hate

In Chinatown Saturday evening, a crowd gathered seeking light out of darkness just days after a mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.
In Los Angeles, grief is evolving.
Demands to fight hate crimes against Asians and Asian-Americans took over the streets in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood..