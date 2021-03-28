Covid-19: Delhi Govt issues new guidelines for weddings and funerals | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’.

India recorded 62,714 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in its sharpest one-day spike in nearly five months.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said strict action will be taken against those found violating the directions issued for Holi celebrations.

The AIADMK on Saturday asked the Election Commission to debar DMK MP and party general secretary A Raja from campaigning for Tamil Nadu assembly election.

Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal have allowed its stern rudder to move, but it remains unclear when the vessel will be refloated.

