Devotees celebrate Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Amid pandemic, festive zeal remains high in Punjab's Amritsar on Holika Dahan on March 28.

People thronged at Durgiana Temple to celebrate the festival of colours.

Every year large number of devotees comes here to celebrate with friends and families.

While speaking to ANI, a devotee said "this year due to COVID-19 pandemic crowd and atmosphere slightly down combatively before pandemic."