Video shows police handcuff, berate 5-year-old

Body-mounted camera footage shows Montgomery County police officers detaining, handcuffing, and verbally berating a five-year-old who ran away from school.

CBS News reported on Sunday the mother is suing the police department over the January 2020 incident, claiming the boy suffered emotional trauma.

The 51-minute video, recorded by a camera worn by one of two police officers, shows the cops put the child in the car and take him back to school.

The child's mother is called.

The officers encourage her to physically discipline the child, and demonstrate handcuffs on the young boy.

In a statement Friday the police department said they'd received a complaint regarding the patrol officer's conduct, and internal affairs had investigated the incident and that both officers remain on duty.