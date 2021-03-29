Elephant calf has adorable standoff with much larger buffalo in South Africa

Footage captured in March 2010 shows the baby elephant stray from its herd and approach the buffalo.

This bold elephant calf had an adorable standoff with a much large buffalo in Mopani, South Africa.

After staring it down for a few moments the calf jolts forward as if it was about to charge at the buffalo.

The filmer of this video, wildlife photographer Bob Humpries, told Newsflare: "This baby male African savanna elephant was a member of a small herd that arrived at the N’wanetsi River in Kruger National Park just as a large herd of African buffaloes was leaving.

"The little elephant began feeding on rushes, watching the buffaloes as they walked along the riverbed and then up the path from the river.

"After a while, he decided to test himself by confronting buffaloes as they made their way up the path from the river to the top of the riverbank while his mother kept an eye on him.

"A large buffalo bull paused as the little elephant faced him, and then moved off into the bush with the baby elephant in pursuit."